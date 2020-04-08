Lynn Haven residents able to drop off finished masks, pick up supplies

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents in the City of Lynn Haven are now able to easily donate masks and also share the ones they’ve created with others.

City Commissioner Judy Tinder and Mayor Margo Anderson had the idea to designate a central distribution center for masks in the city.​ A plastic container has been set up outside of Victoria’s Last Bite on Florida Avenue.​

Residents can pull up and take a mask or drop off any that they’ve made to then be donated to those in need.​

​”What we’re trying to do is create a pickup spot for the residents where they can go get a mask or two if they need two. We’re doing it on the honor system, we’ve written on the boxes down there saying ‘please only take what you need’ So we keep that supply and demand going,” said Tinder.​

Residents can also donate materials to be used to sew masks.​ The container is located at 827 Florida Avenue in Lynn Haven.​