Lynn Haven residents must remove R.V.’s from their property by end of February

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)–As residents continue to recover from Hurricane Michael, many still live in R.V.’s set up on their front lawn. Now, the City of Lynn Haven is taking action to determine who is rebuilding and who is not.

The City says that while they understand some residents are unable to live in their homes, many people have kept R.V.’s on their property even though construction on their home is complete.

At least 62 properties in the City have R.V.’S at this time. The City has decided to not extend their R.V. deadline, meaning residents must either remove the R.V. from their property by the end of February or prove they’re still in need of it.

“We’ll take the opportunity to send those 62 properties letters and let them know what the Commission decided, the deadline to get those R.V.’s and trailers off your property is February 28, 2021,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

If residents need to continue living out of their R.V. they must contact the City and renew their permit. Concerned residents say having multiple R.V.’s on their neighbors’ properties is impacting their ability to sell their homes.

