Lynn Haven reflects on 2020 projects, discusses what’s in store for 2021

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–2020 was an eventful year for the City of Lynn Haven. The city experienced improved parks and facilities, continued hurricane recovery, and even new leadership. But as we head into 2021, the city already has several projects planned.

“We had of course the Garden Club, we remodeled the Service Center, we remodeled a couple other small buildings, just a lot of remodeling,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

The city also completely redid its Senior Activities Center and finished the highly anticipated Cain Griffin Ball Park.

“We will get that opportunity for kids to play baseball and softball this year so that is gonna be a bright spot,” Gainer said.

Porter Park also experienced significant upgrades including new pergolas and landscaping.

As for 2021, the city plans on building a new library next to the Senior Activities Center.

“That’s going to be a building that we’ll start design on and hopefully get that up and going this year as well,” Gainer said.

The city also plans on making progress with the rebuilding of its municipal facilities.

“We now have 7 buildings that we need to get up and going and that’s going to be our focus of getting the City Hall, Police Department, and Chamber designed and ready for construction,” Gainer said.

2020 also revealed what can be improved. Gainer said fixing storm water issues remains a top priority in 2021.

“The commission approved the city to buy a VAC truck. That’s something that can go through and clean a lot of those culverts and ditches,” Gainer said.

In 2020, the city received around $23 million from FEMA. Gainer says they still need to receive around $20 million.