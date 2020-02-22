Lynn Haven receiving more FEMA reimbursements

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is making progress on their road to recovery. The City was told this week that they will be receiving more much anticipated reimbursements from FEMA.

On Wednesday, the City learned they were being obligated another $7.2 million. Of that, they will be receiving $4 million up front.

The City is also hoping to receive another $4 million a part of the $9.9 million they were obligated last May. That reimbursement was delayed because of the federal investigation into the City.

City Manager, Vickie Gainer, says the reimbursements will be put back into their general funds as well as be used to improve the City.

“Some of it will go toward the restoration, rebuild of the City because of course you have to pay that money out and then get reimbursed for it so that means that you are using your general fund budget, some of your operating fund budgets to make that happen so some of the money we will put back into restoration accounts,” Gainer said.

When the City receives both of those reimbursement checks, they will have received around $11.2 million from FEMA so far. Currently, they’ve only received around $6.7 million.

