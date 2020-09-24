Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Lynn Haven raises millage rate, approves budget for fiscal year 2021

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Property taxes in Lynn Haven are on the rise. Residents can expect to pay more as the city commission voted to raise the city’s millage rate.

For the fiscal year 2021, the commission has set a millage rate of 4.3 mills. This is more than the rolled-back rate of 3.8%. That’s around 12% more than last year’s.

The commission said their reasoning behind raising it is due to continued recovery from Hurricane Michael and now COVID-19.

They also cited population loss as a contributing factor.

“It hadn’t been raised in many years and the commissioners expressed their concern about raising the millage but we know it was necessary to do this year,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

Both Gainer and Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said they will work hard to lower the millage rate next year.

The commission also approved the city’s budget for the next fiscal year. It will be around $31 million.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the commissioners also awarded a project to Rotolo Consultants Inc. to beautify Highway 77.

That project has been a year in the works and the city says they finally got approval from the Florida Dept. of Transportation to select a company to provide the landscaping services.

The project will cost around $400 thousand and will be paid for using a grant from FDOT.

“For the residents and people that come in and out of it, it was a great opportunity for us to spruce it up and make it look a little bit better, make people feel good about it thanks to the grant money,” said Gainer.

Gainer says residents should expect to see work begin soon.

