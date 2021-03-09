Lynn Haven pursuing funding from Hometown Revitalization Program

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is pursuing funding to revitalize certain parts of the city. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has allocated $60 million for Hurricane Michael impacted areas through Community Development Block Disaster Recovery Grants.

The grants are meant to be used for low to moderate-income areas. Lynn Haven has chosen three projects to submit for approval.

Those include improvements on the Florida Avenue and Ohio Avenue corridor, the East 7th Street drainage project, and sidewalk repairs along Mosley Drive and Minnesota Avenue.

“We will be finalizing the application package with our consultant for final submittal. Once the package is complete we will still have to come back to the city commission for final approval,” said Ben Janke, Lynn Haven’s Economic Development Director.

Janke says they expect to hear back within the next few months. He also says it is a competitive process but if they are approved, it will greatly help the city’s recovery process.

