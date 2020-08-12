Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Lynn Haven postponing utility cut-offs until October

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re a Lynn Haven resident who is struggling to pay utility bills due to COVID-19, you will not have to worry about your utilities being shut off this next billing cycle.

The Lynn Haven City Commission voted to delay utility cut-offs until October 1st, meaning residents have between now and then to get their payments in order. The city commission says they will seek out residents in need of financial assistance and recommend they look into the Local Housing Assistance Plan through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

“What we’re going to do now is go back to our residents, making one-on-one phone calls to them and letting them know about this program and giving them the time they will need for when we will start back with late fees and cut-offs in October,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

Gainer says about 500 households are a month behind on their utility bills. They hope that by extending it until October, families will have ample time to catch up.

