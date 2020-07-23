Lynn Haven Police warns of THC-infused candy circulating the area

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The Lynn Haven Police Department is asking parents to be aware of THC-infused candy circulating the area. Police Chief Ricky Ramie says his department recovered the THC-infused candy while executing a search warrant.

The candy packages resemble real candy and impersonate the “Wonka Candy Nerd Rope”.

The only difference is that the wrapper has the word “Medicated” on it. Otherwise, the THC-infused candy appears identical to the real deal which could pose a huge danger to children.

“My biggest fear is if you eat the whole rope, you’re getting 500 mg of THC which is very potent and can have you hospitalized very quickly,” said Ramie.

Chief Ramie says the fake candy contains nearly 35% more THC than a marijuana cigarette. He asks parents and children to be aware of what they’re consuming.