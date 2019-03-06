Lynn Haven Police search for Gun Thief

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. - The Lynn Haven police department is asking for your help to find a suspect who stole a gun from a local business.

The man stole the gun on Tuesday afternoon from Bay Guns and Gear off Highway 77.

Police say he removed a 9MM semi-automatic handgun from a display case before hiding it under his clothes and leaving the store.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a black cap, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

He is believed to be in his 30's.

Officers say because the suspect also bought ammunition for the stolen gun, he should be considered armed & dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Lynn Haven police or Crimestoppers at 785-tips.