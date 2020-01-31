Lynn Haven police say motorist created own tag

A motorist in Lynn Haven was pulled over because they had an illegal and homemade tag.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The phrase ‘do it yourself’ works in a lot of cases but not in this one.

A Lynn Haven police officer recently pulled over a driver because he had a homemade tag on the back of his vehicle.

The tag, which was written in black ink on a white background, said, “Tag Applied For. 1/1/20 Sunshine State Fla. Washington County.”

And, just in case others did not understand the law, Lynn Haven officials took to Facebook to better explain the situation.

“Please don’t do this. This is not legal in the State of Florida,” Lynn Haven officers wrote. “You cannot draw your own tag and attach it on your vehicle and then drive around with it.”