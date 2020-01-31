Lynn Haven police say motorist created own tag

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A motorist in Lynn Haven was pulled over because they had an illegal and homemade tag.

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The phrase ‘do it yourself’ works in a lot of cases but not in this one.

A Lynn Haven police officer recently pulled over a driver because he had a homemade tag on the back of his vehicle.

The tag, which was written in black ink on a white background, said, “Tag Applied For. 1/1/20 Sunshine State Fla. Washington County.”

And, just in case others did not understand the law, Lynn Haven officials took to Facebook to better explain the situation.

“Please don’t do this. This is not legal in the State of Florida,” Lynn Haven officers wrote. “You cannot draw your own tag and attach it on your vehicle and then drive around with it.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell"

Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Bell's Fourth Grade Music Class"

New Skate Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Skate Park"

FL Association of Counties meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Association of Counties meeting"

Bay County Job Fair to hold 33rd Annual Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County Job Fair to hold 33rd Annual Event"

Air Force Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force Summit"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.