LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)- Lynn Haven Police are currently investigating a traffic homicide at the foot of the Bailey Bridge.

It happened in the northbound lane of Highway 77 at E. 3rd Street.

One fatality has been confirmed at this time. The name of that person has not yet been released.

Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching the area. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.