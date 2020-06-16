Lynn Haven police investigates multiple cases after home invasion

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Sunday morning, the Lynn Haven Police Department responded to a call for a home invasion and aggravated assault in the Panama Country Club community.

The victim, 20-year-old Cameron Drewe Roberts, was assaulted by 23-year-old Joshua Tyler Copper when Cooper allegedly broke into the house and demanded money from Roberts. Roberts suffered a stab wound to the back, among other wounds.

“Actually, the young man who was the victim of that robbery was going door-to-door, some of the neighbors were saying he was going door-to-door seeking help, and so that’s how the initial call came in. He didn’t have a telephone, he didn’t have any way to call for law enforcement, his phone had been taken in the robbery,” said Steve McNeil, Lynn Haven Police Department sergeant.

While investigating, officers found that Roberts previously held a 17-year-old at gunpoint in him home on the belief that the juvenile had stolen money from him.

Both investigations are ongoing.

McNeil said the department has received several calls to this house before, and it has been a problem for the relatively safe neighborhood in the past. He added that the homeowner, Ted Roberts, is being held at the Bay County Jail on 176 counts of child pornography and the current resident is Robert’s adopted son.

McNeil said he is hopeful that this arrest resolves things for the community.