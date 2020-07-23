Lynn Haven Police Dept. promoting crime prevention strategies

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–In recent weeks, the Lynn Haven Police Department has noticed a slight rise in car thefts. Now they’re taking action as they launch a “9 p.m. Routine”.

The public safety campaign, originally launched by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, is meant to promote crime prevention strategies.

The Lynn Haven Police Department is asking residents to conduct security checks each night at 9:00 p.m. to make sure their homes and cars are secure.

“Don’t have any valuable items in there, take those out, take your computer’s out, your guns out, take your money out, your purse, your wallet,take those items out. Lock your vehicle up, make sure if you can’t take into the house you put it in your trunk. Out of site, out of mind,” said Raymond Gates, the police department’s Police Administrator and Public Information Officer.

Gates says Palm Beach County also introduced the campaign in 2017 and had great success. He says they went from reporting approximately 7,000 car burglaries a year to 3,000 a year.