Lynn Haven police accuse Calhoun County woman of abusing 18-month-old

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) A Calhoun County woman was arrested by Lynn Haven Police on Wednesday on felony charges of abuse.

Breonna Danyelle Hogan

Breonna Danyelle Hogan lifted an 18-month-old child by the right arm and violently shook the child up and down while demanding that someone shut the crying child up, police wrote in a news release.

Hogan was arrested in Calhoun County and will be extradited back to Bay County to face her charges.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at (850) 265-4111 or you may remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stoppers Tips line at (850) 785-TIPS.

