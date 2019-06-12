Lynn Haven plans to rebuild

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. -- A motion passed at Tuesday's commission meeting to begin public discussions on plans to rebuild parts of the city.

The motion called for four public hearings; one a month starting in June and lasting through September.

Each meeting will allow the public to have their ideas heard on how certain new buildings around Lynn Haven should be designed, including the Senior Center, the Sports Complex, the Garden Club and City Hall.

"We're going to be completely rebuilding our City Hall and we're looking at that possibly being a three story building," said Mayor Margo Anderson. "Police on the bottom floor, administration on the second and a meeting room on the third, and of course that could change with public input and public suggestion."

Those hearings will be held in conjunction with the second monthly city commission meeting at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month.