Lynn Haven PD to install more tag readers at entrances to the city

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Safety is a top priority for the Lynn Haven Police Department and soon they’ll have an added layer of security for residents. The department received approval to purchase three new tag readers under the C.R.A’s budget. The department says they’ll greatly benefit the community.

Last summer, the department installed a vehicle tag reader north of Highway 77 and saw great success. Now, they’re purchasing more.

“They will help us deter any criminals from coming into the city,” said Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie.

Each Flock tag reader costs $2,500 a year. Lynn Haven Police Chief, Ricky Ramie, says it’s a small price to pay for safety.

“We’re up to probably over $250,000 worth of stolen property and vehicles that have come through and numerous arrests from warrants,” Ramie said.

That number accounts for just the one tag reader on Highway 77 installed last summer. Once the new ones are installed, they’ll be located north and south of Highway 77 and east and west on Highway 390. Ramie says they take just four seconds to read a tag.

“They scan every car that comes through and if there are any hot file hits then it’ll pop up and let us know that the person has a warrant on them, their license is suspended, if the cars are stolen,” Ramie said.

Ramie says the reader has even helped them arrest child molesters. Just two weeks ago, the same device helped another local agency track down wanted criminals.

“Ultimately, the same company we’re using, the Beach Police used and that’s how they identified the carjacking suspects that fled into Walton County,” Ramie said.

The department hopes to have them installed in the next three weeks.