Lynn Haven parks receiving upgrades

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Spring is in full swing in Lynn Haven and the city’s Parks Department has been hard at work enhancing local parks and building new ones.

The Lynn Haven Sports Park suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Michael. It’s been around two and a half years and a new park is on the horizon.

“We’ve gone out to bid, we have a contractor, and FEMA is in their final review of the plans so if there are any changes it will be very minor,” said Ty Farris, Lynn Haven’s Parks, and Grounds Director.

The new park will showcase 5 baseball fields, a concession stand, batting cages, a new sidewalk, and lighting.

“We expect construction to begin there in 45-60 days. We just began demo work on the sidewalks yesterday,” Farris said.

That park is expected to open in spring 2022. The Lynn Haven Park & Preserve has also come a long way.

“We’re about 30 days, give or take a little, from having that turned over to the city. We’re really excited about that one and so is the public. I field probably 2-3 phone calls a week on ‘when is it gonna be open’,” Farris said.

Crews are currently putting on the finishing touches which include installing disc golf. A.L. Kinsaul Park is also getting upgrades.

“We’re gonna be constructing 2 bocce courts at Kinsaul Park which is a waterfront park and it’s gonna be right along the water,” Farris said.

Kinsaul Park’s Bark Park is also undergoing some work. The park is getting new sod, a new irrigation system, and cafe lighting.