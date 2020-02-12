Lynn Haven officials working to address corruption

Lynn Haven, FLA — Lynn Haven city commissioners say they are taking steps toward transparency.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, commissioners passed a resolution amending the city’s purchasing policy.

“The city manager just could write or purchase something up to ten thousand dollars without a quote,” explained new city manager, Vickie Gainer.

According to Gainer, this was brought to the commission by city auditors as a “weak policy” which could allow for corruption and misuse of funds; now, it’s being made more transparent.

“The city manager still can purchase those things, but the budget manager knows about it as well as the finance director,” said Gainer.

Gainer said although Tuesday night’s resolution is not related to last year’s corruption case, it could help to prevent future issues.

“Although the city manager runs the day to day for the city, [we want to make sure] that we have some controls in place,” said Gainer.

City officials also passed a motion allowing them to research increasing their fraud insurance policy, after realizing the city’s current policy does allow for the city to get back about $1.5 million.

“We’re utilizing that insurance to recoup some of that money that may have been misused during that time after the storm,” said Gainer.

Despite the ongoing corruption investigation, Gainer said residents can have confidence in the current leadership.

“As you find weak policies, as you find ways that you can better your organization, you do that,” she said. “We want to correct those things.”

Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson refused to answer any of our questions.