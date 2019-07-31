Lynn Haven moves forward with storm repairs

LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)– Lynn Haven’s City Commission made another move Tuesday to get the city back to normal.

The Commission picked a contractor to repair local parks and they also approved a roadway project expected to fix roads damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Lynn Haven City Commissioners agreed on a contractor to fix Cain-Griffin Park. The city decided to move forward with GAC, as long as both parties can agree on a lower price.

“The representative from GAC is going to work with our city representatives and try to do some value-added engineering and bring that cost down because our goal for that park is around $2,000,000 and the low bid was well over five,” said Margo Anderson, Lynn Haven Mayor.

The city commission’s next meeting is August 13. Between now and then, they plan on reevaluating park plans and determining what features can be altered to lower the overall cost of the project.

GAC was also chosen to repair Kinsaul Park. While the park has undergone a lot of construction since Hurricane Michael, the city says it still needs some work.

“The large grassy space is where debris was stored during the storm by our two major haulers so with the pine rosin that seeped into the soil, all that has to be dug out and irrigation systems need to be put in,” Anderson said.

Both bids for the parks are contingent upon city engineers recommendations and negotiated prices.

“We need a good park but we also need to be mindful of the money that we spend because these are taxpayers dollars,” said Vickie Gainer, Acting City Manager for Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven City Commissioners also approved a roadway project brought by Panhandle Engineering. The organization secured a one million dollar grant from the Florida state legislature to repave roads damaged by the storm.

“These are several streets in Lynn Haven running from State Route 77 including some parts of 5th street, some parts of 11th street, and there were several other streets involved and this will be at no cost to the city,” Anderson said.

The roadway project is expected to begin immediately.