Lynn Haven moves forward with plans to rebuild Cain-Griffin Park

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — City officials in Lynn Haven are moving forward on plans with rebuilding Cain-Griffin Park.

The city commission met on Tuesday night and approved multiple contract bids to get work started.

The commission previously put a bid out for the project as a whole but realized they could save over a million dollars if they extended the range of possible businesses and also split up the work.

In doing so, the cost decreased $1.7 million dollars.

City Manager Vickie Gainer says the contracts will have about 60 days to be finalized, then work will begin soon after.

