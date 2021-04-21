Lynn Haven mayoral candidates discuss priorities ahead of runoff

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Many residents have paid close attention to the Lynn Haven mayoral race. The city has been without an official mayor since August. The race Tuesday night ended in a runoff. Ellyne Fields secured 36.9% of votes and Jesse Nelson received 36.2%, leaving residents to soon choose between the two.

“I’m retired, I have all the time in the world and I plan on dedicating it to this city,” said Ellyne Fields, one of the Lynn Haven Mayoral candidates.

Fields has lived in Lynn Haven for four years and has a background in private education and business. Fields said she was attracted to Lynn Haven for its beauty. She was born and raised in New Jersey, earning a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Biology from Glassboro State College. As for Lynn Haven’s future, she says her priorities are teamwork and increasing participation.

“I would like the citizens to have a little bit more of an active role in how the city works,” Fields said.

Her opponent, Jesse Nelson, currently serves as a Sr. Pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and owns Coastal Massage and Wellness Clinic. He received his doctorate from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Nelson also volunteers as a police chaplain and mentor at Mosley High School.

His goal is to improve trust.

“I want to restore that public trust through transparency, also through accessibility and accountability,” said Jesse Nelson, one of the Lynn Haven Mayoral candidates.

Nelson says economic improvement is also a priority.

“I would like to be able to identify what the debt is for our community so that we can make that public knowledge so everyone can be on the same page as to what our city owes,” Nelson said.

As for what’s next between now and the runoff, both candidates plan to continue campaigning.

“I’m going to promote that, do more meet and greets, I’m going to get out to as many people as I can. Signs, waving t-shirts,” Fields said.

Nelson has similar plans.

“So between now and May 18th it’s really just trying to get out into our community, meet more neighbors and just continue to make more contacts with individuals,” Nelson said.

Fields and Nelson will face off on May 18th.