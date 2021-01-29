Lynn Haven mayor wants quick trial

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The former mayor of Lynn Haven told a federal judge that she “needs her day in court”, sooner rather than later.

Margo Anderson and former City Attorney Joseph Albritton are each facing more than 60 counts in federal court of fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Federal prosecutors said the pair were part of a kickback scheme involving local contractors and city projects that took place both before and after Hurricane Michael. Five other individuals, including former City Manager Mike White, the city’s former leisure services director David Horton and two local business owners have already pleaded guilty in the case.

Albritton and the prosecution are asking Judge Mark Walker to postpone the trial for 90 days. Anderson, through her attorneys, is opposing the request for several reasons including the “emotional and physical toll” the case is having on the former mayor.

That emotional toll stems, in part, from stories about the case in the media.

“The Government issued press releases each time an indictment was returned. The press releases all but conclude that Defendant Anderson is guilty,” the motion states. “And each time a press release has been issued or a document has been filed in this case, the news media publishes articles and photographs that imply Defendant Anderson defrauded her community and is guilty as charged. These accusations have forced Defendant Anderson to move out-of-town.”

Anderson claims that rather than being a co-conspirator she is the one who tried to stop the corruption.

“While serving as mayor, Defendant Anderson discovered fraud being perpetrated by city staff and contractors and reported it to law enforcement. Defendant Anderson thereafter voluntarily subjected herself to an interview with law enforcement without an attorney,” the motion states. “Nevertheless, in November 2019, the Government accused Defendant Anderson (as an uncharged co-conspirator) of participating in a variety of frauds, including the very fraud that she reported to law enforcement”

Anderson then went back to law enforcement and offered to be interviewed again, the motion states.

“But Defendant Anderson’s offer was disregarded by law enforcement, and in August 2020, the Government obtained the indictment in this case charging Defendant Anderson with fraud and a related crime for an alleged misstatement in her voluntary interview with law enforcement,” the motion states.

It adds that Anderson is “concerned for her safety given the history of government witnesses that are currently out of custody.”

Another issue is that a witness in the case has terminal cancer.

“He is currently receiving chemotherapy, and his availability to testify at a future trial date is unknown,” the motion states. “Defendant Anderson is on trial for her life and believes she is entitled to have key witnesses testify live before a jury and not be forced to perpetuate testimony. Not only would perpetuated testimony be less effective, but it will prevent counsel for Defendant Anderson from tailoring the examination of the witness to rebut evidence presented in the Government’s case-in-chief.”

The motion goes on to describe Anderson as “overwhelmed by the accusations of fraud and the attendant media attention.”

“The conditions of Defendant Anderson’s pretrial release bar her from communicating with long-time friends,” the motion states. “Consequently, Defendant Anderson is anxious for trial and ready to defend herself in court.”