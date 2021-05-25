Lynn Haven Mayor and Commissioners sworn in

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is welcoming new leadership. On Tuesday, Mayor Jesse Nelson and Commissioner Jamie Warrick took their oaths of office for the first time, as well as re-elected Commissioner Judy Tinder.

“It’s exciting, I’m humbled and honored to be here and it just feels like a surreal moment,” Nelson said.

Commissioner Jamie Warrick also took the oath and attended his first commission meeting as an elected official.

Commissioner Judy Tinder was also sworn in, keeping the seat she’s held for the last four years. She says she looks forward to the progress the commission will make.

“I hope that we prioritize our budget. All the things that Mayor Nelson has brought up tonight, I think those are all great suggestions,” Tinder said.

The new Mayor is already taking action.

“I proposed an ad hoc debt reduction committee which will convene for 90 days of citizens who are proposed by the commission,” Nelson said.

The commission will vote on whether or not to approve the resolution at the next commission meeting.

City Manager Vickie Gainer says she’s excited about the city’s new path.

“I think today set the tone, people are excited about some of the new leadership in place and I think there’s gonna be cohesiveness in this commission,” Gainer said.

The commission will meet again in two weeks on Tuesday, June 8th.