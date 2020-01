BOSTON, Mass. (WMBB) — A local man accused of bribing doctors into overprescribing opioids was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors say executives and managers at Insys Therapeutics, including Joseph Rowan, were part of the nationwide conspiracy to overprescribe Subsys, a fentanyl-based oral spray.

Rowan was arrested in the case in 2016. on Tuesday he was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by three years of probation, according to federal court records.