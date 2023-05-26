PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A jury found one of the men accused of an attempted murder and robbery in Springfield not guilty this week.

Jeremy Leslie was accused of attempted felony murder and robbery with the discharge of a firearm in a case that stems from February 2020. Springfield Police charged Leslie and three other men in the case. One of them, Mark Salmon, was found guilty in January.

However, Leslie’s attorney, Al Sauline, argued that Leslie had an alibi at the time of the robbery and had worked in the area for years with no prior criminal history.

He also grilled Rodrick Sessions, the victim in the case, who, according to Sauline, had claimed to catch a bullet with his teeth. Session’s credibility was also called into question after he was arrested on May 2 and charged with the manufacture and trafficking of crack cocaine and other drug charges.

The jury deliberated for one hour and 21 minutes before finding Leslie not guilty.