LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven man who committed a sex act with a 14-year-old girl was arrested Thursday, according to the Lynn Haven Police Department.

The victim said the incident with 34-year-old Cornelius Donte Bowen happened at an apartment complex in the fall of last year after the man came back to his apartment drunk from a night of partying, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bowen told police he remembered the night in question and maintained that the sex act never happened.

Police charged Bowen with sexual assault. He is scheduled to have a first appearance before a local judge Friday afternoon.