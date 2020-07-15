Lynn Haven looking to issue parking decals for Porter Park boat ramp

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Issues surrounding parking at Porter Park were discussed at Tuesday’s Lynn Haven city commission meeting.

Mayor Margo Anderson brought the issue before the commission, saying that parking has been a problem due to the boat ramp being frequented by both residents and people from out of town.

The Mayor suggested the city start issuing parking decals that will be required to use the boat ramps. The decals would be free of charge to residents but non-residents would have to pay a yearly fee.

The commission agreed to exploring this option further as they hope it will alleviate boat traffic at the boat ramp as well as in the neighborhood. They also believe it will allow residents to better enjoy the boat ramp that they pay for through their taxes.

“Porter Park has become one of the most popular boat ramps in Bay County. We have the playground, we have the beach, we have the floating boat ramps. And we are just completely over run, the police have had to put up ‘no parking’ signs in all the neighborhoods,” said Anderson.

The city also voted to look into placing an ice machine at the Porter Park boat ramp as a means of bringing revenue into the city.

The commission also decided to move forward with exploring the possibility of adding a boat ramp to Kinsaul Park near the dog ramp. They believe this will also aid in dispersing the boat traffic in the city.