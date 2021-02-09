Lynn Haven looking to build​ a ​pedestrian crosswalk near Publix

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Soon, walking to the Publix shopping center in Lynn Haven will be a whole lot safer for people from surrounding neighborhoods. On Tuesday, the City of Lynn Haven voted to approve the construction of a pedestrian crosswalk off Petty Drive and into the shopping center.

The crosswalk will go over the drainage ditch and into the Publix parking lot. The city’s goal is to make travel safer for families living in the Belaire, Ravenwood, Bradley, and Bradford housing areas. As well as for people walking to and from the shopping center.

“Anything we can do to promote safety with our residents is a good thing. We also have children when they get out of school, they cross that path from the bus stop when they go out from school so I think that the main reason that drove this is it was a safety issue,” said Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven’s City Manager.

The project will cost around $50,000 and will be paid for using mobility fees. There’s no timeline yet on when construction will begin.