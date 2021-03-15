Lynn Haven Library and old City Hall to be torn down

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Two landmark buildings in Lynn Haven are on track to be demolished. On Monday, fencing was put up around the Lynn Haven library building to prepare for it to be torn down.

The building suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Michael. The city says engineering reports determined the library and city hall were unfit to be saved in their entirety and renovated. But staff say they will be preserving a portion of the old City Hall.

“The old parts of City Hall facing Highway 77 will be preserved. The additions that were added to the building in the 1950s and ’60s which we’re standing in front of will be demolished,” said Ben Janke, Lynn Haven’s Economic Development Director.

Lynn Haven will be building a brand new city hall behind where the current one stands. They are also building a new library next to the Senior Activities Center.