Lynn Haven leaders address federal indictments

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–City leaders in the City of Lynn Haven addressed the latest round of federal indictments at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

Last week, former Lynn Haven Commissioner, Antonius Barnes, was arrested by the FBI for his alleged involvement in the ongoing corruption scheme. One of the city’s contractors, James Finch who operates Phoenix Construction, was also arrested.

The city’s Mayor Pro Tem, Dan Russell, suggested that the city reconsider its work with Finch.

“I’m asking the commission to consider escrowing any loan payments to Phoenix Construction over the 17th Street ditch project until the outcome of the indictment. It’s just a way to try and protect the funding for the city,” Russell said.

The commission echoed Russell’s sentiments. Commissioner Brandon Aldridge said he does not want the recent news to take away from the positive direction he believes the city is moving in. Commissioner Pat Perno agreed.

The commission will discuss Russell’s suggestion at their next meeting which will be held on Tuesday, April 6th.