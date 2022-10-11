LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael devastated Bay County, the city of Lynn Haven is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

The city is in the home stretch of construction on facilities like city hall and the police department.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said bringing the staff together under one roof will help the city run more efficiently.

“We are very excited about the new beginnings, the new buildings that are going to be coming,” Gainer said. “We’ve been in temporary facilities since 2019 and I commend the staff for never missing a beat and doing an awesome job.”

City hall may be new, but architects were careful to keep part of the historic old city hall to preserve tradition.

“The old part of city hall that still remains on Highway 77,” Lynn Haven city commissioner Judy Tinder said. “That is a testament to the strength of Lynn Haven in my opinion. I believe that we voted on it and that’s going to be offices for the commissioners, that older part of the building. It will be connected to the new part of city hall with a walkway.”

Gainer said she hopes the new building signals a new era for the city.

“We now get to have new buildings that will last a lifetime,” Gainer said. “The buildings that we are building now can withstand 200 mph winds. We are leaving the legacy of a new city. Really when you think about it, the city will be totally new.”

The city received nearly $14 million from FEMA for the complex.

Construction is expected to be complete at the end of February.