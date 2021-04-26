Lynn Haven hosts workshop to discuss Mill Bayou infrastructure and traffic problems

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven hosted a workshop Monday to discuss infrastructure and traffic needs in the Mill Bayou area. The city is expected to vote on Tuesday to possibly approve a housing complex to be built there.

Arbor Properties is looking to construct the 462-unit housing complex next to The Villages of Mill Bayou and North Bay Haven Charter Academy.

With one way in and one way out, residents fear adding another housing complex to the area will lead them to deal with even more traffic than they already do. They voiced their concerns at the workshop before the commission and county representatives.

“We’re asking them to try to find a separate entrance that does not dump into the school zone,” said Susan Long, a Mill Bayou resident.

Those living in the area say they’re also concerned for the public’s safety.

“There’s got to be a better development way to put 462-units and 1,200 parking spaces across from a school to not let it out in such a congested manner,” said Holly Spring, another resident.

City and county representatives were in attendance to explain future road projects that will help to alleviate that congestion. Among the projects is the widening of Highway 390 and the county’s Titus Road connector.

“We are aware of this, we have been working on this for years believe it or not. It does take a long time for these things to transpire,” said Tommy Hamm, a Bay County Commissioner.

But residents say more needs to be done.

“We gave them some very good ideas. We need an A.M. traffic study. You cannot come to a school zone and not do an A.M. traffic study,” Spring said.

The city commission will vote on the project at Tuesday’s commission meeting at 4:00 p.m.