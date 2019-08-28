Lynn Haven hosts sports complex public workshop

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven is rebuilding their sports complex, and wants resident’s opinions on what they would like to see.

On Tuesday, the city hosted a sports complex public workshop, where community members had the chance to voice their opinion on their own ideas. The goal of the night was to hear suggestions the public has on other amenities they can add into the park.

The new complex will cost an estimated 6 million dollars to complete.

Mayor Margo Anderson says it’s important that the residents of Lynn Haven have a voice.

“I think the entire commission is very in-tuned to what the public thinks and wants to see the town look like,” Anderson said. “We just feel that everyone should have a voice in helping to rebuild.”

The last public hearing will take place on September 24th.