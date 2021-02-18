Lynn Haven hosts free community health fair

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–The City of Lynn Haven is working to make sure residents don’t put their health on the back burner. On Thursday, the city hosted a free Community Health Fair at the Senior Activities Center.

Residents were able to get health care screenings as well as have access to dozens of free resources.

Among those offering services were the Department of Health, dermatologists, and VITAS health care.

The city says its goal is to encourage a healthy lifestyle even amid the pandemic.

“Lynn Haven can provide for residents and it’s all free. People can come in and ask questions if they have any concerns. I think it’s very important for us to help our residents,” said Evgeniya Stetsenko, a member of Lynn Haven’s marketing team.

This was the city’s second year holding the event. They say they plan to do so again in the future.