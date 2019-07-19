Lynn Haven hosting hurricane preparedness day Saturday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Lynn Haven has partnered with other local agencies to host a free hurricane preparedness day event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sharon Sheffield Park.

Catherine Gay with the City of Lynn Haven while they can’t predict what the storm season will bring this year, they want residents from across Bay County to be ready.

“Everything that’s going to happen here on Saturday is to either prepare you for the storm or to make sure you have the knowledge so if a storm does hit, you know what to do,” Gay said.

Organizations such as The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross will be at the event, and OneBlood will host a blood drive.

People can also get help signing up for Bay Alert. Ten free sandbags will be available to Lynn Haven residents who bring their ID or water bill.

The event is open to all, but the free sandbags are only available to Lynn Haven residents.

Additionally, there will be a pet clinic where cats and dogs can get vaccines, microchipping and nail clipping.