LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven kicked off the holiday season with their annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at Sheffield Park.

The event is a one-stop shop that gives local businesses a chance to sell their products and community members a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping.

In addition to shopping, there was holiday music and performances from local dance groups.

Lynn Haven Marketing Communication Coordinator Meredith Sanders said the event is a good way to bring the community together and get excited about Christmas.

“So we’re really just bringing in the holiday season,” said Sanders.” We had some girls up there dancing, some holiday music and everything. We have our Christmas tree up. We’re super excited about the holidays, and we’re super excited that the community got to come out and have a good time.”

This is just the beginning of Lynn Haven’s Christmas traditions, their annual Christmas parade will be on December 3.