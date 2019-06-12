Lynn Haven holds storm water workshop

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. -- In Lynn Haven, a storm water drainage plan has been in the works for months, but city officials say the problems started long before Hurricane Michael.

"In large part, the items that we're recommending were needed before the storm," said Doug Crook, Senior Project Manager for Panhandle Engineering.

He and his team have been working on a plan for months to fix the flooding issues that Lynn Haven has experienced for years. On Tuesday, he presented this plan to city officials and the public.

"Today's presentation is a culmination of over one year of background and research and storm water modeling to investigate known problem areas throughout the city," said Crook.

Major points in the plan to fix these problems include waterway debris cleanup, primary drainage route improvements and a city-wide ditch and culvert rehabilitation program.

Mayor Margo Anderson says it's crucial.

"We definitely needed a drainage and storm water plan to accommodate all of the various building codes that have changed over the years," she said.

However, it comes with a $15 million price tag and commissioner Brandon Aldridge says taxpayer dollars must be spent wisely.

"We're just on unsteady ground," he said. "We want to make sure that we're doing the best by the taxpayer, that we're guarding their money and that we're not just throwing money out there like we're printing it."

Some aspects of the plan like clearing storm debris are already being implemented, but Panhandle engineers and city officials say its an ongoing process that could take years to complete.