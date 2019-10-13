Lynn Haven holds annual block party

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents in Lynn Haven had an exciting night out as their annual block party returned, once again.



The community filled Florida Avenue as residents and vendors lined the streets.



Locals enjoyed live music, an antique car show, a silent auction, and even a hot dog eating contest.



They also showed their Panhandle pride– repping “I survived Hurricane Michael” t-shirts.



The block party also serves as a fundraiser. All the proceeds raised go towards the Lynn Haven Heritage Society.



Those who organized the event say it’s a great way to bring the community together; which is so important after the year the city had.



I think people are in great need of just getting away, doing regular things, seeing people they haven’t seen in a long time, just browse around, get a little shopping in and enjoying the music,” said Judy Tinder, Lynn Haven Commissioner.



While Lynn Haven holds the block party each year, Commissioner Tinder says this year was special– giving residents an opportunity to have some fun and celebrate how far the city has come.