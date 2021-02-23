Lynn Haven hires outside company for cemetery maintenance

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)–Soon, residents living in Lynn Haven may notice the City’s cemeteries are cleaner. On Tuesday, the City awarded a contract to Legendary Lawn Maintenance. The company will take over Mount Hope and Community Cemeteries.

They will be responsible for seven months of clean-up work. City staff says hiring help is important as there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.

“We have 46 acres worth of cemeteries so there’s a lot of lawn maintenance and care especially during the busier spring and summer growing seasons so between just cutting the lawn, edging, the coping, weeding, and what have you, it’s a lot,” said Ty Farris, Lynn Haven’s Parks, and Grounds Director.

Crews will begin the work in March and will work through the end of October 2021. The project will cost the city around $52,000.