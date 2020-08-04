Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Lynn Haven foster dad accused of molesting three children

Ted Roberts

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven foster dad sexually abused three children in his care, according to the Lynn Haven Police Department. 

Investigators have three open cases against, 56-year-old Ted Roberts. However, the investigation is ongoing and detectives said Tuesday that they are still trying to speak to every foster child who lived with Roberts. 

It is unclear exactly how long Roberts had been taking in children. News 13 reached out to Florida’s Department of Children and Families Tuesday afternoon but has not yet received a reply. 

Roberts was originally arrested in June and charged with 168 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual battery of a child. Since then, investigators located two more victims, court records show. 

Investigators are asking that any victim or person with information about the case to call the Lynn Haven Police Department.

