LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – City leaders changed the rules for food trucks they will now answer to the city and the state.

The City of Lynn Haven passed a food truck ordinance in 2019 and 2020 requiring operators to get a city permit to operate.

In turn, if they are in constant violation, the city could pull their permit. On Tuesday, commissioners changed the mandate.

Effective immediately, food trucks have to get permits through the state.

That means the state now takes permits away. But City Manager Vickie Gainer said city restrictions are still in place.

“If those guidelines for the city are not followed, then surely there can be some fines there,” Gainer said. “We just cannot require permits for them. That is at the state level. And the state will actually issue those permits and regulate those permits.”

Food trucks will still have to apply to the city to participate in events like, “Food Truck Friday,” and pay $50 for a spot.