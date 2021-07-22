Lynn Haven farmers market open for the season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Lynn Haven Farmers Market started back up Thursday at Sharon Sheffield Park.

The Farmers Market will take place every Thursday from now until early September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market accepts local vendors of all kinds, whether it be food, crafts, or any other local product.

Martha Kay Freeman was a vendor at the season’s first Farmer’s Market for the Register Family Bee Farm and talked about what she enjoys about events like these.

“I mean it’s so fun to be able to meet other local business people and make connections which is really cool because all of us have our own product,” Freeman said. “And it’s something we are all super passionate about. It’s something we are growing. Some of us are smaller, some of us have been doing it for a couple of years.”

Freeman also said that the Farmers’ Market is a great way for the community to get involved with some local businesses they may not have otherwise known about.

Local businesses can apply for a spot in the market if they want to participate on the Lynn Haven city website.