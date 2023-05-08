LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The men and women responsible for a massive fraud that federal prosecutors once tagged as more than $5 million were — in most other respects — responsible members of society, a judge suggested at their sentencing Monday.

“I suspect these are fine people that if they found your wallet they would give it back,” said Federal Judge Robert Hinkle.

However, he noted that many people who are often honest in other walks of life, “take the opportunity to steal money from the government.”

This phase of the case involved work done after Hurricane Michael and massive overbilling of the city, FEMA, and ultimately, the taxpayers.

David White, the owner of a construction company, Mike White, the former city manager, Josh Anderson, the owner of a lawn service, Shannon Rodriguez, one of David White’s employees and his sister, and David Horton, Lynn Haven’s former leisure services director, all plead guilty between February and July 2020.

Hinkle also said he wished he could impose a 10-year sentence on the group as a warning to others in public office.

“Our institutions are important,” Hinkle said. Adding, “Our institutions are very much under stress.”

Mike White and David White were both sentenced to 42 months in prison. They will report on July 7. Anderson and Horton were sentenced to 9 months of house arrest as part of their one year of probation. Rodriguez was sentenced to one year of probation with no house arrest.

Mike White wept while his wife Amy told Hinkle that the situation had changed her husband’s heart and humbled him.

“He’s a better husband, a better dad,” she said. “He’s very remorseful.”

White told the judge that he took advantage of his position and broke the law.

“This ordeal serves as my rock bottom to tackling my addictions,” White said. He added that it “brought me back to my spiritual roots.”

In the three years he has awaited sentencing White has volunteered at a church and at a rescue mission.

Federal Prosecutor Andrew Grogan told Hinkle that Mike White has been truthful and helpful since he was arrested in the case. Mike White recently testified in the bribery trial for James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and the final suspect in the case.

That trial, which was postponed multiple times and was the reason why the sentencing took place three years after the suspects plead guilty, ended with a hung jury.

David White told the judge that he thought of the other defendants in the case as family.

“I’m very sorry to each and every one of you,” he said.

His attorney, Jim White, said David White had also cooperated with the government and had already begun paying back the restitution he will owe in the case.

“He’s one of those people who made a bad series of mistakes,” Jim White said. But he added that he believed David White was “redeemable” and that his pre-sentence report stated that he was not likely to re-offend.

Jim White, David White, and Mike White are not related.

David Horton started working for Lynn Haven about 9 days before Hurricane Michael struck. Hinkle and prosecutors both described Horton as having a lower level of culpability in the case for signing off on time sheets that he either knew or should have known were fake.

Hinkle also questioned both sides about work done at Horton’s home by David White’s company and a vacation Horton took that White allegedly paid for. Hinkle noted that private companies doing work at the homes of government employees is one way that they can corrupt a public servant.

“I have no one to blame but myself,” David Horton said. “I will never forget the lesson I have learned in this legal process.

Josh Anderson’s wife, Serenity Anderson, said he had helped her survive stage three breast cancer.

“He is my rock,” she said.

Anderson and Rodriguez both said they were too emotional to speak.

Hinkle said Rodriguez got no financial gain from the situation and was simply doing what her big brother told her to do.

Each of the defendants had letters of support from their friends and family that highlighted their generosity, family ties, and other good works. Horton coached sports and is raising two grandchildren. David White took in a foster child and two other children who needed help.

None of them could be described as career criminals.

“You make your reputation over a lifetime,” Hinkle said. “You can lose it in the blink of an eye.”

Hinkle has not yet ruled on how much each defendant could owe in restitution.’

Prosecutors recently filed a motion for seizure of items from the guilty parties in the case. Those items are a Chevrolet Camaro, a Polaris ATV, four dump trucks, a tractor, three Dodge trucks, four cement mixers, two JetSkis, and a trailer.

Former Lynn Haven Commissioner Antonius Barnes, former City Attorney Adam Albritton, and former Mayor Margo Anderson are still awaiting sentencing in the case. Finch’s trial is set for July but is expected to be postponed after he fired his attorney.

A detailed description of the charges for each defendant is below.

Mike White accepted bribes and kickbacks from David White while he was city manager and signed off on overbilling from White’s company. Mike White pleaded guilty to four counts in the case: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and two counts of honest services wire fraud.

Horton admitted he knew documents he submitted to FEMA were false and that employees who were supposed to be doing cleanup work were in fact working on other projects. He plead guilty to wire fraud.

Josh Anderson was the owner of GreenLeaf Lawn Care. Prosecutors said he admitted to fraudulently billing Lynn Haven for more than $16,600 for lawn care services he claimed his company performed under a lawn care contract with the city.

He plead guilty to wire fraud.

David White, the owner of Erosion Control Specialists admitted he did work on the homes of Mike White and others connected to the city and then billed the taxpayers for the work. He plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud, and filing a false claim.

Rodriguez was an employee at Erosion Control Specialists. ECS billed for work that was never done, falsified records showing employees should get paid even when they weren’t working. She plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud