LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Prosecutors have responded to another motion to dismiss in the Lynn Haven corruption case.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, is accused of bribery and conspiracy for allegedly paying then Lynn Haven City Commissioner Antonious Barnes $45,000. Barnes and Finch maintain the money was a business loan. Eight other people, including Lynn Haven’s former mayor, city manager, city attorney, and Barnes himself, have pleaded guilty to felonies in connection to the sprawling investigation.

Finch went to trial in March but the jury deadlocked and a mistrial was declared. His attorney has since filed a motion asking Judge Mark Walker to dismiss the case. The motion comes after Walker said the evidence the prosecution presented at trial “barely” survived a motion to dismiss.

However, prosecutors responded this week by writing that there is enough evidence to convict Finch on his charges.

“The allegedly loaned monies were never repaid. Under the circumstances a rational juror could conclude they were never expected or intended to be repaid,” Prosecutors wrote. “At the same time, Defendant had millions of dollars in contracts pending before the City. Defendant was actively pressing City officials to expand his contracts and to implement them in a way that maximized the work and payments to Defendant’s company.”

The evidence in the second charge involving a $5,000 check is also sufficient, they added.

“The last check, the subject of Count Two, was given in December 2017, not long after the City Commission (including the Commissioner) had voted to borrow $6 million to fund another phase of Defendant’s half-cent sales tax infrastructure contract,” Prosecutors wrote.

Walker will rule on the motion at a later date. If the case continues a retrial is set for July 17.