LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Three of the defendants in the federal corruption investigation have been ordered to pay restitution in the case.

Former City Manager Mike White must pay $55,000, former Leisure Services Director David Horton must pay $5,000, and David White, the owner of Erosion Control Specialists, was ordered to pay $4,745,999.

Mike White accepted bribes from David White while White’s company overbilled the city for debris removal and other work after Hurricane Michael. David White also did clean-up work for free at the homes of city officials including former city attorney Adam Albritton.

As part of the calculation for restitution, David White asked for a reduction based on bribes and free work he did for city officials. David White argued that those city officials should have to pay that portion of the restitution.

Judge Robert Hinkle and federal prosecutors agreed. Hinkle ordered a $20,000 reduction in connection to Mike White and $45,000 in connection to Albritton.

Hinkle also ordered a $49,000 reduction in connection to former Mayo Margo Anderson. Federal prosecutors have long argued that David White performed work at Anderson’s Lynn Haven home and billed the city instead of her.

Anderson disputes that claim. She plead guilty to lying to the FBI and was sentenced to 30 days in prison. The judge in her case, Mark Walker, did not order her to pay any restitution.

Albritton plead guilty in the case but has not yet been sentenced.