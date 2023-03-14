TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The credibility of two key witnesses in the Lynn Haven bribery trial was the centerpiece of Tuesday morning’s testimony.

Mike White, the former city manager, and Antonius Barnes, a former city commissioner, testified about their experiences with James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction.

Both men have plead guilty to felonies in connection to the case although White pleaded to four counts involving bribery and wire fraud in connection with the owner of a separate business that was unconnected to Finch. Barnes pleaded guilty to lying on a banking form.

Both men agreed to be truthful on the stand.

The challenge for Guy Lewis, Finch’s attorney, is to convince the jury that White is lying about how Finch allegedly told him he had bribed Barnes while showing that Barnes is being truthful in his testimony. Barnes testified that he asked for and received $45,000 in loans from Finch while he was a sitting city commissioner.

“I’m not coming to you as a city commissioner, I am coming to you as Gen Barnes a friend,” Barnes recalled saying.

Barnes has maintained on the stand that the money was not a bribe but a loan.

“He wanted my support but I didn’t have to give him my support,” Barnes said Tuesday. Barnes added that he did support Finch’s various projects with the city of Lynn Haven but that was because of the work he delivered.

“I felt like I had to support him because of his past experience doing projects with the city,” Barnes said.

However, prosecutors required Barnes to talk about the unusual financial arrangement he had with Finch. Barnes said he had known Finch since he was a teenager. However, prosecutors pointed out that Barnes had never been invited to a meal with Finch, been invited to his home or been asked to go hunting or fishing with him, or taken a trip on the business owner’s private plane.

They also asked Barnes why he had gone to Finch for money instead of a friend or a bank when he needed money for a new business venture.

“It takes time to build a book of business,” Barnes said. He added that a bank or other people would want their money back right away.

Prosecutors also pointed out that the two men did not seem to have a formal agreement about paying the money back.

“Did Mr. Finch ask you the name of the business?” Prosecutor Andrew Grogan asked at one point.

“He did not,” Barnes replied.

Barnes also said Finch never asked him when he would pay the money back.

Barnes never paid the money back nor did he report the money on his financial disclosure forms that were required each year from the state by city commissioners.

Barnes took the first amount of money from Finch and then came back a mere 20 days later to get more money. Barnes explained that he grossly underestimated how much it would cost to start his business.

He kept on underestimating it until he borrowed a total of $45,000 through multiple transactions, prosecutors showed.

Prosecutors also pointed out that in being allowed to plead guilty to a banking crime instead of bribery Barnes would keep the pension he earned as an educator under Florida law.

While Finch and Barnes maintain the money was a loan and not a bribe prosecutors do have one witness who said he heard Finch make a damning statement about the transactions.

Former City Manager Mike White told the FBI that he and Finch were discussing an upcoming vote and that Finch said Barnes would dance if he told him to and that if there was any issue it was just that Barnes wanted more money.

However, last week White provided handwritten notes that he said he created before he was first interviewed by the government. These notes, which were not provided to the defense until the eve of trial, allegedly show all of what White was going to tell the government.

The notes, and White’s testimony on the stand on Tuesday, add a racial element to the case.

White now says that Finch told him, “He’s my (expletive) and he’ll dance if I tell him to dance. The (expletive) just wants to see if I’ll throw more money to him.”

Tuesday was the first time White or government documents had included racist language. When the jury was out of the room Judge Mark Walker said the new language and the notes seemed to have arisen from a “sudden epiphany” by White.

“Like Saul on the road to Damascus,” Walker said.

Lewis suggested to the jury that this was coming into play because Lewis himself had pointed out White’s use of racist language in text messages in a hearing last December.

“Your memory is often selective,” Lewis said during a contentious cross-examination.

“I don’t like my dirty laundry being aired,” White conceded. However, White repeatedly looked at the jury and told them that he was telling the truth.

His mannerism was another sticking point for Lewis who pointed out that White had been told by government prosecutors to speak directly to the jury while testifying.

“I want them to know I am telling the truth,” White said at one point.