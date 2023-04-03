LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Lynn Haven business owner accused of bribery can once again do business with the city, a federal judge ruled Monday.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, is accused of bribing then-city commissioner Antonius Barnes. Barnes and Finch say $45,000 in payments made from Finch to Barnes was a business loan. Judge Mark Walker declared a mistrial in the case last month after a jury deadlocked on the issue.

Following the mistrial, Finch asked Walker to loosen the rules that prevented him from talking to Lynn Haven employees and others connected to the case. Finch’s attorney argued that he lived in a small town and he had several ongoing projects that he needed to oversee with city employees.

In their response, prosecutors claimed that Finch repeatedly violated the rules.

“On March 18, 2021, the Court entered its standard pretrial release order providing that Mr. Finch must not contact potential witnesses and specifically not contact City of Lynn Haven officials,” they wrote. “Mr. Finch immediately violated that provision of that order on multiple occasions and was admonished by the magistrate judge who issued the order.”

They added that he violated the order a second time and improperly disclosed discovery materials subject to the court’s protective order. Prosecutors also said Finch, “attempted to tamper with the testimony of a primary witness against his co-defendant, Margo Anderson. Prior to the recent trial, he was again admonished by the magistrate judge for those violations of the Court’s order.”

However, having filed a list of potential witnesses for a second trial prosecutors wrote they had “no objection to a modification of the Court’s pretrial release order limiting Defendant’s contact to only those individuals, or those on a subsequent list filed by the government.”

Walker then ruled that Finch could talk to anyone outside of the case about whatever he chose. his only limitation now, is on conversations with individuals on the government’s witness list.

“Defendant may have contact with any individual on either the Government’s fourth amended witness list or his most recent witness list … so long as it is for business purposes,” Walker wrote. “Defendant shall have no contact with individuals on the Government’s fourth amended witness list regarding non-business matters including but not limited to this case.”

A new trial in the case is currently set for July 17.