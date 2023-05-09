LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A federal judge has ruled that a local bribery case will go forward and that prosecutors could have enough evidence to convict.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, once faced a host of charges in connection to his business dealings and relationships in the city. However, after a series of successful motions by his defense attorney, Guy Lewis, and a plea agreement with another defendant by the prosecution, Finch currently only faces two charges.

Conspiracy and bribery over $45,000 in payments Finch made to then city commissioner Antonius Barnes. Barnes pleaded guilty to a separate charge in the case and testified at trial that the money given to him by Finch was a business loan and not a bribe.

In that trial, held earlier this month, the jury split on Finch’s guilt and a mistrial was declared.

Also, Judge Mark Walker said the evidence the prosecution presented at trial “barely” survived a motion to dismiss.

Lewis and Finch filed a motion to dismiss, hoping that Walker could be convinced to throw out the case.

“A review of the record in this case firmly indicates that there is insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction,” Lewis wrote in the initial motion. “In fact, the government’s proof depended entirely on an alleged single statement of admitted fraudster (former Lynn Haven City Manager) Michael White coupled with a government-inserted statement in the Antonius Barnes plea agreement factual statement. Both pieces of evidence, whether taken individually or collectively, are clearly insufficient to sustain a conviction of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Walker ruled against them this week.

“This Court finds that, viewing the evidence presented at trial in the light most favorable to the Government and drawing all reasonable inferences in its favor, a reasonable jury could have found Defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” he wrote.

He also dismissed an argument Lewis made that prosecutor could not present state employees at trial to testify about federal money spent in Lynn Haven.

“This Court acknowledges that while prevailing on a motion for acquittal is an uphill battle for a criminal defendant, it is not an impossible task. In this case, however, the Government presented sufficient evidence that, when viewed in the light most favorable to it, would permit a reasonable jury to find Defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Walker wrote.

Finch fired Lewis before the ruling was released. His retrial is set for July but will likely be postponed as Finch’s new defense attorney, James Voyles Jr., prepares for the case.

You can read the ruling by Judge Walker below: