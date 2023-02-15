LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears that the former Mayor of Lynn Haven has been offered a plea agreement in the federal corruption case.

Tuesday night News 13 learned that Margo Anderson had agreed to a plea arrangement in the case and that information would soon be filed with the court system. As with every other federal defendant in order for Anderson to take the plea she will have to admit her guilt to the information document before a federal judge.

Anderson and James Finch, are the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case. They faced bribery and conspiracy charges and were scheduled for a trial on February 27.

News 13 called the U.S. Attorney’s Office Wednesday morning and asked about the alleged agreement with Anderson.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office immediately emailed us an information document stating that Anderson willfully made “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements and representations,” during the criminal investigation of public corruption and fraud by the FBI.

“Defendant falsely stated that Anderson first met David ‘Mickey’ White in December 2018 or January 2019.”

The charge states that this was false because Anderson, “met David ‘Mickey’ White through City Manager Mike White shortly after Hurricane Michael and requested David “Mickey” White to have ECS perform work for the benefit of her private residence.”

The document is signed by three federal prosecutors but is not signed by Anderson. If this deal is finalized it appears Anderson will have gone from facing 64 charges to pleading guilty to a single charge.

For the plea deal to become official, Anderson will have to plead guilty in federal court to the single count of lying to the FBI.

The U.S. Attorney’s office did not elaborate further on the situation. A call to Anderson’s attorney was not immediately returned.