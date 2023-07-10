LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The former mayor of Lynn Haven was scheduled to report to prison Monday for lying to the FBI.

Margo Anderson, 68, will serve one month in prison followed by one year of probation. Judge Mark Walker also ordered her to serve 100 hours of community service but assessed no fines against her. The federal prison website that tracks all prisoners has not yet confirmed that Anderson reported to prison.

Anderson was one of nine people indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a corruption probe after Hurricane Michael in 2018. Seven of the defendants plead guilty within the first year of the case.

Anderson fought the case until she took a plea deal and admitted she lied to the FBI. The only defendant left in the case is James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction.

After his first trial ended in a hung jury, he is scheduled to go to trial again in October.